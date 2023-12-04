The Boston Celtics (15-4) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (10-8) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as 4.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS. The over/under is 238.5 for the matchup.

Celtics vs. Pacers Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS
    • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -4.5 238.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston's 19 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 238.5 points three times.
  • The average total in Boston's outings this year is 224.1, 14.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Celtics have a 10-9-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Boston has been the favorite in 18 games this season and won 14 (77.8%) of those contests.
  • This season, Boston has won 13 of its 15 games, or 86.7%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 65.5% chance to win.

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

  • Indiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 238.5 points in 14 of 18 games this season.
  • The average over/under for Indiana's outings this season is 254.7, 16.2 more points than this game's total.
  • So far this season, Indiana has put together a 10-8-0 record against the spread.
  • The Pacers have come away with five wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Indiana has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Indiana has a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info

Celtics vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 3 15.8% 116.7 245.5 107.4 233.3 225.8
Pacers 14 77.8% 128.8 245.5 125.9 233.3 237.9

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics are 4-6 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Celtics have gone over the total four times.
  • Against the spread, Boston has played better when playing at home, covering six times in nine home games, and four times in 10 road games.
  • The 116.7 points per game the Celtics score are 9.2 fewer points than the Pacers give up (125.9).
  • Boston has a 2-0 record against the spread and a 2-0 record overall when scoring more than 125.9 points.

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

  • Indiana has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • The Pacers have hit the over in nine of their last 10 contests.
  • Against the spread, Indiana has had better results on the road (4-3-0) than at home (6-5-0).
  • The Pacers score 21.4 more points per game (128.8) than the Celtics give up (107.4).
  • Indiana is 10-6 against the spread and 10-6 overall when it scores more than 107.4 points.

Celtics vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Celtics and Pacers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 10-9 8-7 9-10
Pacers 10-8 2-2 16-2

Celtics vs. Pacers Point Insights

Celtics Pacers
116.7
Points Scored (PG)
 128.8
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 1
2-0
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 10-6
2-0
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 10-6
107.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 125.9
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 30
10-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 4-2
15-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 4-2

