West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Marion County, West Virginia? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Fairmont Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Fairmont, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.