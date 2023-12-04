West Virginia vs. Penn State December 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-0) will meet the Penn State Lady Lions (5-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023.
West Virginia vs. Penn State Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 4
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Penn State Players to Watch
- Jordan Harrison: 12.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kyah Watson: 10.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Lauren Fields: 16.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- JJ Quinerly: 17.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tavy Diggs: 3.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
