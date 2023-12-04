How to Watch the West Virginia vs. Penn State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The West Virginia Mountaineers (7-0) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the Penn State Lady Lions (7-1) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.
West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
West Virginia vs. Penn State Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Lions' 86.3 points per game are 35.9 more points than the 50.4 the Mountaineers give up.
- Penn State is 7-1 when it scores more than 50.4 points.
- West Virginia is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 86.3 points.
- The Mountaineers score 15.0 more points per game (77.1) than the Lady Lions give up (62.1).
- West Virginia has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 62.1 points.
- Penn State has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 77.1 points.
- This year the Mountaineers are shooting 46.3% from the field, 7.4% higher than the Lady Lions give up.
- The Lady Lions shoot 50.2% from the field, 13.7% higher than the Mountaineers concede.
West Virginia Leaders
- Jordan Harrison: 13.0 PTS, 6.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)
- JJ Quinerly: 17.0 PTS, 2.6 STL, 48.9 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)
- Lauren Fields: 12.1 PTS, 2.9 STL, 43.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48)
- Kyah Watson: 7.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 57.5 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
- Tavy Diggs: 5.6 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 46.2 FG%
West Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Charlotte
|W 84-56
|Roberto Clemente Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|Southern Illinois
|W 73-55
|Roberto Clemente Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|W 90-50
|WVU Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|Penn State
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Delaware State
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|12/18/2023
|Wright State
|-
|WVU Coliseum
