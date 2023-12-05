The Los Angeles Kings (14-4-3) are heavy favorites (-225 moneyline odds to win) when they go on the road for a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-14-4), who have +185 moneyline odds, on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blue Jackets vs. Kings Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blue Jackets vs. Kings Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets vs. Kings Betting Trends

In eight games this season, Los Angeles and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Kings have been victorious in 10 of their 13 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (76.9%).

This season the Blue Jackets have seven wins in the 22 games in which they've been an underdog.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter, Los Angeles is 1-2 (winning 33.3% of the time).

Columbus has seven games this season playing as an underdog by +185 or longer, and is 2-5 in those contests.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blue Jackets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 6-4 2-8-0 6.4 3.40 1.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.40 1.70 6 22.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 7-3 3-6-1 6.6 3.00 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 3.00 2.80 4 13.8% Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-5 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.