Adrian Kempe and Zachary Werenski will be two of the most exciting players to watch when the Los Angeles Kings face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday, December 5 at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Blue Jackets vs. Kings Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Werenski is an important part of the offense for Columbus, with 19 points this season, as he has put up one goal and 18 assists in 24 games.

Boone Jenner is a key contributor for Columbus, with 18 total points this season. In 26 contests, he has scored 13 goals and provided five assists.

This season, Columbus' Ivan Provorov has 15 points, courtesy of two goals (12th on team) and 13 assists (second).

In the crease, Spencer Martin has a record of 2-6-1 in 10 games this season, conceding 29 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 266 saves and a .902 save percentage, 31st in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Kings Players to Watch

One of Los Angeles' most productive offensive players this season is Kempe, with 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) and an average ice time of 18:50 per game.

Anze Kopitar has chipped in with 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists).

Kevin Fiala's 20 points this season are via six goals and 14 assists.

Pheonix Copley (3-0-2) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .868% save percentage ranks 64th in the NHL.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 1st 3.86 Goals Scored 2.85 24th 1st 2.29 Goals Allowed 3.35 22nd 7th 32.7 Shots 29.9 21st 2nd 26.8 Shots Allowed 33.6 29th 17th 19.74% Power Play % 12.66% 27th 1st 89.71% Penalty Kill % 86.84% 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.