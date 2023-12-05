Will Eric Robinson Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 5?
The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest against the Los Angeles Kings is set for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Eric Robinson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Eric Robinson score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Robinson stats and insights
- Robinson has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Kings yet this season.
- Robinson has no points on the power play.
- Robinson averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have conceded 48 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.