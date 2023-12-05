The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest against the Los Angeles Kings is set for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Eric Robinson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Eric Robinson score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Robinson stats and insights

  • Robinson has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Kings yet this season.
  • Robinson has no points on the power play.
  • Robinson averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have conceded 48 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

