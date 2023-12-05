Johnny Gaudreau will be among those in action Tuesday when his Columbus Blue Jackets face the Los Angeles Kings at Nationwide Arena. Fancy a bet on Gaudreau? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Johnny Gaudreau vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Gaudreau has averaged 19:20 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

Gaudreau has a goal in three of 26 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Gaudreau has a point in 10 of 26 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Gaudreau has had an assist in a game eight times this year over 26 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 52.4% that Gaudreau hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Gaudreau going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in the league by giving up 48 total goals (2.3 per game).

The team's +33 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 26 Games 2 13 Points 3 3 Goals 1 10 Assists 2

