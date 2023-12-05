The Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) are at home in Pacific Division action against the Phoenix Suns (12-8) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The Lakers are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under set at 226.5 points.

Lakers vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -1.5 226.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

In 10 of 21 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have scored more than 226.5 points.

Los Angeles has had an average of 226 points in its games this season, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Lakers' ATS record is 9-12-0 this season.

This season, Los Angeles has been favored 13 times and won 10, or 76.9%, of those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 10-2, a 83.3% win rate, when it's favored by -135 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix has played 12 games this season that have had more than 226.5 combined points scored.

Phoenix's games this year have had a 229.4-point total on average, 2.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Phoenix has put together a 10-10-0 record against the spread.

The Suns have won in two of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Phoenix has a record of 2-2 when it is set as the underdog by +110 or more by bookmakers this season.

Phoenix has an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Lakers vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 10 47.6% 112.5 228.7 113.5 226.8 228.3 Suns 12 60% 116.2 228.7 113.3 226.8 226.1

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.

The Lakers have gone over the total in four of their past 10 games.

At home, Los Angeles owns a worse record against the spread (4-6-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (5-6-0).

The Lakers put up 112.5 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Suns allow.

Los Angeles is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when scoring more than 113.3 points.

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

Phoenix is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 contests.

Eight of the Suns' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

This year, Phoenix is 4-6-0 at home against the spread (.400 winning percentage). Away, it is 6-4-0 ATS (.600).

The Suns' 116.2 points per game are just 2.7 more points than the 113.5 the Lakers allow.

Phoenix has put together a 7-6 ATS record and a 10-3 overall record in games it scores more than 113.5 points.

Lakers vs. Suns Betting Splits

Lakers and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 9-12 6-7 9-12 Suns 10-10 4-2 14-6

Lakers vs. Suns Point Insights

Lakers Suns 112.5 Points Scored (PG) 116.2 20 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 6-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-6 7-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-3 113.5 Points Allowed (PG) 113.3 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 7-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-4 10-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-4

