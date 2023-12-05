The Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) are at home in Pacific Division action against the Phoenix Suns (12-8) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The Lakers are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under set at 226.5 points.

Lakers vs. Suns Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily
    • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -1.5 226.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • In 10 of 21 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have scored more than 226.5 points.
  • Los Angeles has had an average of 226 points in its games this season, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • The Lakers' ATS record is 9-12-0 this season.
  • This season, Los Angeles has been favored 13 times and won 10, or 76.9%, of those games.
  • Los Angeles has a record of 10-2, a 83.3% win rate, when it's favored by -135 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • Phoenix has played 12 games this season that have had more than 226.5 combined points scored.
  • Phoenix's games this year have had a 229.4-point total on average, 2.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this year, Phoenix has put together a 10-10-0 record against the spread.
  • The Suns have won in two of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Phoenix has a record of 2-2 when it is set as the underdog by +110 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Phoenix has an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Lakers vs Suns Additional Info

Lakers vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 10 47.6% 112.5 228.7 113.5 226.8 228.3
Suns 12 60% 116.2 228.7 113.3 226.8 226.1

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • The Lakers have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.
  • The Lakers have gone over the total in four of their past 10 games.
  • At home, Los Angeles owns a worse record against the spread (4-6-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (5-6-0).
  • The Lakers put up 112.5 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Suns allow.
  • Los Angeles is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when scoring more than 113.3 points.

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • Phoenix is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 contests.
  • Eight of the Suns' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • This year, Phoenix is 4-6-0 at home against the spread (.400 winning percentage). Away, it is 6-4-0 ATS (.600).
  • The Suns' 116.2 points per game are just 2.7 more points than the 113.5 the Lakers allow.
  • Phoenix has put together a 7-6 ATS record and a 10-3 overall record in games it scores more than 113.5 points.

Lakers vs. Suns Betting Splits

Lakers and Suns Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 9-12 6-7 9-12
Suns 10-10 4-2 14-6

Lakers vs. Suns Point Insights

Lakers Suns
112.5
Points Scored (PG)
 116.2
20
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
6-2
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 7-6
7-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 10-3
113.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.3
18
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 17
7-5
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 6-4
10-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 6-4

