Will Sean Kuraly Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 5?
On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Sean Kuraly going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Sean Kuraly score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Kuraly stats and insights
- In five of 26 games this season, Kuraly has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kings.
- Kuraly has zero points on the power play.
- Kuraly's shooting percentage is 12.8%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- On defense, the Kings are the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding 48 total goals (2.3 per game).
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Kuraly recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:21
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:11
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|13:42
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:27
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:01
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:41
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|14:12
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|14:21
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:12
|Home
|L 3-2
Blue Jackets vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
