Tuesday's game between the No. 4 UConn Huskies (7-1) and No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1) squaring off at Madison Square Garden has a projected final score of 77-76 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on December 5.

The game has no set line.

UConn vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

UConn vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 77, North Carolina 76

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. North Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: UConn (-0.4)

UConn (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 152.8

UConn has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season, while North Carolina is 4-3-0. The Huskies have hit the over in four games, while Tar Heels games have gone over four times.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies average 85.8 points per game (21st in college basketball) while allowing 61.6 per outing (19th in college basketball). They have a +193 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 24.2 points per game.

The 38 rebounds per game UConn averages rank 34th in the country, and are 15.5 more than the 22.5 its opponents pull down per contest.

UConn connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball) while shooting 32% from deep (223rd in college basketball). It is making 1.9 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.4 per game while shooting 37.2%.

The Huskies rank fourth in college basketball by averaging 111.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 23rd in college basketball, allowing 80.5 points per 100 possessions.

UConn has committed 9.6 turnovers per game (38th in college basketball play), 1.9 fewer than the 11.5 it forces on average (237th in college basketball).

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels put up 86.3 points per game (20th in college basketball) while giving up 72 per outing (201st in college basketball). They have a +114 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 14.3 points per game.

North Carolina grabs 36.4 rebounds per game (62nd in college basketball) while allowing 28.5 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.9 boards per game.

North Carolina makes 7.8 three-pointers per game (145th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8 on average.

North Carolina has committed 1.4 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10 (57th in college basketball) while forcing 11.4 (244th in college basketball).

