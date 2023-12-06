The Cleveland Cavaliers (11-9) play the Orlando Magic (14-6) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and BSFL.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSFL

BSOH and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 112 - Magic 111

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cavaliers vs Magic Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 4.5)

Magic (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-0.6)

Cavaliers (-0.6) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



Over (222.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.1

The Magic have put together a 15-5-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 8-12-0 mark of the Cavaliers.

Orlando covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Cleveland covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (50%).

Orlando and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under in 50% of its games this season (10 of 20), the same percentage as Cleveland and its opponents (10 of 20).

The Cavaliers have a .538 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-6) this season, the same winning percentage the Magic have as moneyline underdogs (7-6).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Cavaliers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

This year, the Cavaliers are posting 110.8 points per game (25th-ranked in NBA) and allowing 111.2 points per contest (eighth-ranked).

This season, Cleveland is averaging 44.3 boards per game (11th-ranked in NBA) and ceding 44.3 rebounds per contest (17th-ranked).

So far this season, the Cavaliers rank 19th in the league in assists, averaging 25.5 per game.

Cleveland is committing 14 turnovers per game (21st-ranked in league). It is forcing 14.3 turnovers per contest (ninth-ranked).

The Cavaliers have been struggling when it comes to threes this season, ranking fifth-worst in the NBA in three-pointers made per game (11) and fifth-worst in three-point percentage (34.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.