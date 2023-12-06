Oddsmakers have listed player props for Evan Mobley, Paolo Banchero and others when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Orlando Magic at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSFL

BSOH and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers vs Magic Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB 15.5 (Over: -118) 10.5 (Over: +104)

Mobley's 16 points per game average is 0.5 points more than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (10.8) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (10.5).

Get Mobley gear at Fanatics!

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: -161) 2.5 (Over: -156)

Donovan Mitchell's 27.1-point scoring average is 0.4 less than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebounding average of 5.3 is 0.8 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

Mitchell averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than Wednesday's prop bet (4.5).

His 2.9 made three-pointers average is 0.4 higher than his over/under on Wednesday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: -106)

Max Strus' 14.4 points per game are 1.9 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 1.0 more rebound than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).

Strus' assist average -- four -- is higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (3.5).

Strus' 2.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: -161) 1.5 (Over: +140)

The 19.5 points Banchero scores per game match his over/under on Wednesday.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 6.5).

Banchero averages 4.9 assists, 1.4 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Banchero averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: +118) 1.5 (Over: -104)

The 20.5-point total set for Franz Wagner on Wednesday is 0.2 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game, 1.3 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (4.5).

Wagner's season-long assist average -- 3.5 per game -- is the same as Wednesday's assist over/under.

Wagner has connected on 1.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.