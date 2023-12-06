Evan Mobley, Top Cavaliers Players to Watch vs. the Magic - December 6
When the Cleveland Cavaliers (11-9) and Orlando Magic (14-6) play at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, Evan Mobley and Franz Wagner will be two players to watch.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Magic
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH, BSFL
Cavaliers' Last Game
The Cavaliers were victorious in their most recent game against the Pistons, 110-101, on Saturday. Darius Garland led the way with 22 points, plus two boards and five assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Darius Garland
|22
|2
|5
|3
|1
|2
|Max Strus
|22
|5
|5
|1
|0
|4
|Donovan Mitchell
|20
|3
|4
|2
|0
|2
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Mobley posts 16 points, 10.8 boards and 3 assists per contest, making 56.8% of shots from the field.
- Donovan Mitchell puts up 27.1 points, 5.3 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Max Strus' numbers on the season are 14.4 points, 5.5 boards and 4 assists per game, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 37.9% from downtown, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.
- Garland posts 19.3 points, 2.7 boards and 5.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Jarrett Allen averages 13.8 points, 8.1 boards and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.1 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Evan Mobley
|15.9
|11.2
|3
|0.8
|1.6
|0.1
|Jarrett Allen
|14.7
|8.5
|2.6
|0.5
|1.4
|0
|Max Strus
|14.4
|5
|4.6
|1.3
|0.7
|2.9
|Darius Garland
|18.6
|2.3
|5.1
|1.2
|0.2
|1.6
|Donovan Mitchell
|14.9
|3.7
|2.9
|1.2
|0.1
|1.3
