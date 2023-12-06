Darius Garland and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates match up versus the Orlando Magic on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Garland, in his last game (December 2 win against the Pistons), posted 22 points, five assists and three steals.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Garland, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Darius Garland Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 19.3 20.2 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.6 Assists 6.5 5.9 5.7 PRA -- 27.9 28.5 PR -- 22 22.8 3PM 2.5 1.6 1.9



Darius Garland Insights vs. the Magic

This season, he's put up 13.0% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.1 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 11.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

Garland's opponents, the Magic, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking seventh, averaging 103.2 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 100.8 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.

Conceding 110 points per contest, the Magic are the sixth-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Magic are the best team in the NBA, giving up 39.9 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 23.5 assists per contest, the Magic are the second-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Magic have given up 11.8 makes per game, eighth in the NBA.

Darius Garland vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 38 16 2 10 1 1 0 12/2/2022 37 18 1 6 2 0 1

