Georges Niang's Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on December 2, Niang posted 12 points in a 110-101 win versus the Pistons.

Below we will look at Niang's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Georges Niang Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.4 10.5 Rebounds -- 4.0 4.1 Assists -- 1.2 1.4 PRA -- 13.6 16 PR -- 12.4 14.6 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.9



Georges Niang Insights vs. the Magic

This season, he's put up 8.6% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.5 per contest.

He's knocked down 1.6 threes per game, or 14.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Niang's opponents, the Magic, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 103.2 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 14th in possessions per game with 100.8.

On defense, the Magic have allowed 110 points per game, which is sixth-best in the NBA.

The Magic concede 39.9 rebounds per contest, best in the league.

The Magic concede 23.5 assists per contest, second-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Magic are ranked eighth in the NBA, conceding 11.8 makes per game.

Georges Niang vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/1/2023 29 7 3 4 1 0 3 1/30/2023 20 6 4 4 2 0 1 11/27/2022 20 9 4 5 1 0 1 11/25/2022 23 18 1 2 5 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.