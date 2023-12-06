Jarrett Allen and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates face the Orlando Magic on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 2, Allen put up 19 points and 11 rebounds in a 110-101 win versus the Pistons.

In this piece we'll examine Allen's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jarrett Allen Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.8 14.7 Rebounds 9.5 8.1 8.5 Assists -- 2.3 2.6 PRA -- 24.2 25.8 PR -- 21.9 23.2



Jarrett Allen Insights vs. the Magic

This season, Allen has made 5.5 shots per game, which accounts for 10.0% of his team's total makes.

Allen's Cavaliers average 100.8 possessions per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams, while the Magic are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 103.2 possessions per contest.

The Magic are the sixth-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 110 points per game.

The Magic are the best team in the NBA, allowing 39.9 rebounds per contest.

The Magic are the second-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 23.5 assists per contest.

Jarrett Allen vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 34 12 7 2 0 2 0 10/26/2022 30 18 16 1 0 1 1

