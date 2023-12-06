West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Jefferson County, West Virginia today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jefferson High School at Frederick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Frederick, MD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.