The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-5) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Duquesne Dukes (5-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Marshall vs. Duquesne Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

Marshall Stats Insights

This season, Marshall has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.1% from the field.

The Thundering Herd are the 79th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dukes sit at 97th.

The Thundering Herd score only 3.9 more points per game (74.0) than the Dukes give up (70.1).

Marshall is 2-3 when it scores more than 70.1 points.

Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Marshall put up 84.5 points per game last season, 5.1 more than it averaged away (79.4).

At home, the Thundering Herd gave up 69.4 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than they allowed away (73.6).

Beyond the arc, Marshall knocked down more trifectas away (8.3 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (34.6%) than at home (32.6%).

