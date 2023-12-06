The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-5) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Duquesne Dukes (5-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Marshall vs. Duquesne Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
Marshall Stats Insights

  • This season, Marshall has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.1% from the field.
  • The Thundering Herd are the 79th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dukes sit at 97th.
  • The Thundering Herd score only 3.9 more points per game (74.0) than the Dukes give up (70.1).
  • Marshall is 2-3 when it scores more than 70.1 points.

Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Marshall put up 84.5 points per game last season, 5.1 more than it averaged away (79.4).
  • At home, the Thundering Herd gave up 69.4 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than they allowed away (73.6).
  • Beyond the arc, Marshall knocked down more trifectas away (8.3 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (34.6%) than at home (32.6%).

Marshall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Oakland L 78-71 John Gray Gymnasium
11/24/2023 @ Kentucky L 118-82 Rupp Arena
12/2/2023 Miami (OH) L 79-74 Cam Henderson Center
12/6/2023 Duquesne - Cam Henderson Center
12/9/2023 @ Ohio - Convocation Center Ohio
12/13/2023 @ Toledo - Savage Arena

