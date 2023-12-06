Wednesday's contest features the Duquesne Dukes (5-2) and the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-5) facing off at Cam Henderson Center (on December 6) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 80-71 victory for Duquesne.

The matchup has no line set.

Marshall vs. Duquesne Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Cam Henderson Center

Marshall vs. Duquesne Score Prediction

Prediction: Duquesne 80, Marshall 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Marshall vs. Duquesne

Computer Predicted Spread: Duquesne (-9.6)

Duquesne (-9.6) Computer Predicted Total: 151.3

Marshall has a 1-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Duquesne, who is 2-3-0 ATS. A total of three out of the Thundering Herd's games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Dukes' games have gone over.

Marshall Performance Insights

The Thundering Herd average 74.0 points per game (209th in college basketball) while allowing 80.9 per contest (340th in college basketball). They have a -48 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 6.9 points per game.

The 35.6 rebounds per game Marshall averages rank 79th in the country. Its opponents record 35.6 per outing.

Marshall hits 6.7 three-pointers per game (248th in college basketball) while shooting 26.9% from deep (340th in college basketball). It is making 2.3 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 9.0 per game while shooting 36.6%.

The Thundering Herd average 85.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (317th in college basketball), and give up 93.6 points per 100 possessions (269th in college basketball).

Marshall forces 12.6 turnovers per game (147th in college basketball) while committing 13.4 (289th in college basketball play).

