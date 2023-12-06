Marshall vs. Duquesne December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-3) will face the Duquesne Dukes (4-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Marshall vs. Duquesne Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Marshall Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marshall Players to Watch
- Nate Martin: 13.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Kevon Voyles: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cam Crawford: 8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Wyatt Fricks: 7.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kamdyn Curfman: 10.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Duquesne Players to Watch
- Martin: 13.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Voyles: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Crawford: 8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Fricks: 7.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Curfman: 10.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Marshall vs. Duquesne Stat Comparison
|Marshall Rank
|Marshall AVG
|Duquesne AVG
|Duquesne Rank
|232nd
|72.4
|Points Scored
|79.5
|108th
|244th
|73.8
|Points Allowed
|71.5
|198th
|152nd
|34.4
|Rebounds
|35.3
|124th
|146th
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|116th
|276th
|6.0
|3pt Made
|10.0
|30th
|112th
|14.6
|Assists
|13.8
|156th
|218th
|12.6
|Turnovers
|11.0
|116th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.