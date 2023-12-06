The Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-2) play the Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Value City Arena. This clash will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Ohio State vs. Miami (OH) Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

Ohio State Top Players (2022-23)

Brice Sensabaugh: 16.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Justice Sueing: 12.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Bruce Thornton: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Zed Key: 10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK Sean McNeil: 9.7 PTS, 2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Miami (OH) Top Players (2022-23)

Mekhi Lairy: 17.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Anderson Mirambeaux: 14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Morgan Safford: 15.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Ryan Mabrey: 8.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Julian Lewis: 5.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Ohio State vs. Miami (OH) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio State Rank Ohio State AVG Miami (OH) AVG Miami (OH) Rank 157th 72.5 Points Scored 73.7 129th 141st 69 Points Allowed 74.5 303rd 111th 32.8 Rebounds 28.8 322nd 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 7.8 125th 289th 11.7 Assists 13.8 117th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 13 291st

