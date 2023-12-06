The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4) play the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

West Virginia Stats Insights

  • West Virginia has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.2% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers rank 83rd.
  • The Mountaineers put up an average of 64.1 points per game, only 2.0 fewer points than the 66.1 the Panthers allow to opponents.
  • West Virginia has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 66.1 points.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • West Virginia averaged 79.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.6 away.
  • At home, the Mountaineers allowed 69.2 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 74.6.
  • At home, West Virginia knocked down 7.8 triples per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (6.9). West Virginia's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than away (32.9%).

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Virginia L 56-54 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/26/2023 Bellarmine W 62-58 WVU Coliseum
12/1/2023 St. John's L 79-73 WVU Coliseum
12/6/2023 Pittsburgh - WVU Coliseum
12/9/2023 Drexel - WVU Coliseum
12/16/2023 UMass - MassMutual Center

