How to Watch West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4) play the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN
West Virginia Stats Insights
- West Virginia has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.2% from the field.
- The Panthers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers rank 83rd.
- The Mountaineers put up an average of 64.1 points per game, only 2.0 fewer points than the 66.1 the Panthers allow to opponents.
- West Virginia has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 66.1 points.
West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- West Virginia averaged 79.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.6 away.
- At home, the Mountaineers allowed 69.2 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 74.6.
- At home, West Virginia knocked down 7.8 triples per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (6.9). West Virginia's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than away (32.9%).
West Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Virginia
|L 56-54
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/26/2023
|Bellarmine
|W 62-58
|WVU Coliseum
|12/1/2023
|St. John's
|L 79-73
|WVU Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Drexel
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|UMass
|-
|MassMutual Center
