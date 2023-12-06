West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Pittsburgh Panthers (4-1) face the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. This matchup will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN Networks
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other West Virginia Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
West Virginia Players to Watch
- Jesse Edwards: 15.6 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Quinn Slazinski: 16.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kobe Johnson: 10.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Seth Wilson: 7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Josiah Harris: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- Edwards: 15.6 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Slazinski: 16.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Johnson: 10.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Wilson: 7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Harris: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Stat Comparison
|West Virginia Rank
|West Virginia AVG
|Pittsburgh AVG
|Pittsburgh Rank
|341st
|62.8
|Points Scored
|90.6
|12th
|57th
|63.0
|Points Allowed
|65.6
|98th
|152nd
|34.4
|Rebounds
|46.0
|2nd
|73rd
|11.0
|Off. Rebounds
|13.8
|15th
|220th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|11.0
|11th
|210th
|12.8
|Assists
|18.0
|34th
|132nd
|11.2
|Turnovers
|9.4
|40th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.