The Pittsburgh Panthers (4-1) face the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. This matchup will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Game Information

West Virginia Players to Watch

  • Jesse Edwards: 15.6 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Quinn Slazinski: 16.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kobe Johnson: 10.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Seth Wilson: 7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Josiah Harris: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Stat Comparison

West Virginia Rank West Virginia AVG Pittsburgh AVG Pittsburgh Rank
341st 62.8 Points Scored 90.6 12th
57th 63.0 Points Allowed 65.6 98th
152nd 34.4 Rebounds 46.0 2nd
73rd 11.0 Off. Rebounds 13.8 15th
220th 6.8 3pt Made 11.0 11th
210th 12.8 Assists 18.0 34th
132nd 11.2 Turnovers 9.4 40th

