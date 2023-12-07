When the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the New York Islanders on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, will Adam Boqvist score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Adam Boqvist score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Boqvist stats and insights

Boqvist is yet to score through 13 games this season.

In one game against the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Boqvist has picked up one assist on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 77 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Boqvist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Kings 1 0 1 25:13 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:42 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:13 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:51 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:30 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:35 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:38 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 15:51 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:45 Away L 5-2 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:45 Away L 4-3 SO

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.