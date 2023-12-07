When the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the New York Islanders on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, will Adam Boqvist score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Adam Boqvist score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Boqvist stats and insights

  • Boqvist is yet to score through 13 games this season.
  • In one game against the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • Boqvist has picked up one assist on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 77 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Boqvist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Kings 1 0 1 25:13 Home L 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:42 Away L 3-1
12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:13 Home W 4-2
11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:51 Home L 4-2
11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:30 Home W 5-2
11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:35 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:38 Away W 2-1
11/22/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 15:51 Home W 7-3
11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:45 Away L 5-2
11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:45 Away L 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.