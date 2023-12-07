Will Alexandre Texier Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 7?
Should you wager on Alexandre Texier to score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New York Islanders meet up on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Alexandre Texier score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Texier stats and insights
- Texier has scored in four of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
- Texier has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Texier averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.1%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Islanders defensive stats
- On defense, the Islanders are conceding 77 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Texier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:12
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:50
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:15
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:30
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|18:30
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:32
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|16:05
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|15:05
|Home
|L 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.