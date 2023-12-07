Allen Robinson II has a decent matchup when his Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots in Week 14 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Patriots have allowed 221.8 passing yards per game, 16th in the league.

Robinson's 26 catches (on 38 targets) have netted him 204 yards (18.5 per game) so far this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Robinson and the Steelers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Robinson vs. the Patriots

Robinson vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games Three players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New England in the 2023 season.

13 players have caught a TD pass against the Patriots this year.

New England has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

Robinson will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this week. The Patriots concede 221.8 passing yards per contest.

The Patriots' defense is ranked fourth in the league with 13 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Watch Steelers vs Patriots on Fubo!

Allen Robinson II Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Robinson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Robinson Receiving Insights

In three of nine games this year, Robinson has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Robinson has 10.2% of his team's target share (38 targets on 373 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 38 times, averaging 5.4 yards per target (116th in NFL).

Robinson does not have a TD reception this season in 11 games.

Robinson has been targeted three times in the red zone (9.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Robinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cardinals 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/2/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.