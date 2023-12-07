Here's a look at the injury report for the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-14-5), which currently has five players listed on it, as the Blue Jackets prepare for their matchup with the New York Islanders (10-7-7) at UBS Arena on Thursday, December 7 at 7:30 PM ET.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jack Roslovic C Out Ankle Damon Severson D Out Oblique Cole Sillinger C Questionable Upper Body Erik Gudbranson D Questionable Illness Patrik Laine LW Questionable Illness

New York Islanders Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Adam Pelech D Out Upper Body Sebastian Aho D Out Undisclosed

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Elmont, New York

Elmont, New York Arena: UBS Arena

Blue Jackets Season Insights

The Blue Jackets have 77 goals this season (2.8 per game), 14th in the league.

Columbus' total of 91 goals conceded (3.4 per game) ranks 30th in the NHL.

They have the 25th-ranked goal differential in the league at -14.

Islanders Season Insights

The Islanders' 68 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 28th in the league.

Their -9 goal differential ranks 23rd in the league.

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Islanders (-210) Blue Jackets (+170) 6

