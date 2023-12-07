Blue Jackets vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The New York Islanders (10-7-7) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-14-5) at UBS Arena on Thursday, December 7 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+, with each team heading into the game following a loss. The Islanders are coming off a 5-4 overtime defeat to the San Jose Sharks, while the Blue Jackets fell to the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 in overtime in their most recent game.
Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Islanders (-190)
|Blue Jackets (+155)
|6
|Islanders (-1.5)
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- The Blue Jackets have been an underdog in 23 games this season, and won seven (30.4%).
- Columbus is 4-7 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Blue Jackets, based on the moneyline, is 39.2%.
- Columbus' games this season have had more than 6 goals 18 of 26 times.
Blue Jackets vs Islanders Additional Info
Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Rankings
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|68 (28th)
|Goals
|77 (15th)
|77 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|91 (30th)
|17 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|11 (26th)
|20 (23rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|10 (2nd)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- Columbus owns a 7-3-0 record against the spread while finishing 4-5-1 straight up over its last 10 games.
- In its past 10 games, Columbus has hit the over four times.
- The Blue Jackets and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals in their last 10 games, 0.5 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- Over the last 10 games, Blue Jackets' games average 7.6 goals, 0.1 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Blue Jackets' 77 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- The Blue Jackets' 91 total goals conceded (3.4 per game) rank 30th in the league.
- Their 25th-ranked goal differential is -14.
