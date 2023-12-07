Should you bet on Boone Jenner to find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New York Islanders face off on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Boone Jenner score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Jenner stats and insights

In 10 of 27 games this season, Jenner has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has three goals on the power play, and also one assist.

Jenner averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.3%.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 77 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Jenner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 20:01 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 1 1 0 23:24 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:38 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 2 0 2 19:37 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 1 1 0 19:15 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 15:31 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 19:36 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 20:16 Away L 4-3

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

