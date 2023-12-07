The Columbus Blue Jackets, with Boone Jenner, will be in action Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Islanders. Prop bets for Jenner in that upcoming Blue Jackets-Islanders matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Boone Jenner vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Jenner Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Jenner has averaged 19:36 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

In Jenner's 27 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 13 of 27 games this season, Jenner has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In four of 27 games this season, Jenner has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Jenner's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he hits the over.

There is a 35.1% chance of Jenner having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Jenner Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 77 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 27 Games 4 18 Points 2 13 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

