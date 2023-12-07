Brandon Ingram and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates will match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 4, Ingram put up 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a 127-117 win versus the Kings.

In this piece we'll break down Ingram's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 23.7 24.7 Rebounds 5.5 5.3 5.2 Assists 5.5 5.3 5.3 PRA -- 34.3 35.2 PR -- 29 29.9 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.5



Brandon Ingram Insights vs. the Lakers

Ingram has taken 18.6 shots per game this season and made 9.3 per game, which account for 18.3% and 19.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Ingram is averaging 4.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.1% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Ingram's Pelicans average 101.6 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Lakers are the league's fastest with 103.0 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Lakers are 15th in the NBA, giving up 113.0 points per game.

Allowing 45.0 rebounds per contest, the Lakers are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 26.7 assists per game, the Lakers are the 20th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Lakers have given up 13.8 makes per game, 25th in the NBA.

Brandon Ingram vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/14/2023 38 22 6 6 1 1 2 2/15/2023 34 25 4 1 1 0 0 2/4/2023 32 35 5 4 0 0 0

