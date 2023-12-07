Can we count on Dmitri Voronkov lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets play the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Voronkov stats and insights

Voronkov has scored in five of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 19.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 77 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Voronkov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:25 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:15 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 1 1 0 8:56 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:37 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:40 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:34 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:54 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 11:19 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:43 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 4-3

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

