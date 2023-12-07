In the Week 14 contest between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, will George Pickens score a touchdown? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Pickens will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will George Pickens score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a TD)

Pickens has 44 catches (78 targets) and a team-best 748 yards receiving (62.3 per game) plus three TDs.

Pickens has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 12 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

George Pickens Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 7 5 36 0 Week 2 Browns 10 4 127 1 Week 3 @Raiders 6 4 75 0 Week 4 @Texans 7 3 25 0 Week 5 Ravens 10 6 130 1 Week 7 @Rams 8 5 107 0 Week 8 Jaguars 5 1 22 1 Week 9 Titans 5 2 -1 0 Week 10 Packers 4 3 45 0 Week 11 @Browns 6 4 38 0 Week 12 @Bengals 5 3 58 0 Week 13 Cardinals 5 4 86 0

Rep George Pickens with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.