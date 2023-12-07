In the Week 14 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, will Jaylen Warren get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Warren will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jaylen Warren score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Warren has rushed for 601 yards (50.1 per game) on 102 carries with three touchdowns.

Warren also has 38 catches for 243 yards (20.3 ypg).

Warren has reached the end zone on the ground in three games this season.

Jaylen Warren Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 49ers 3 6 0 5 12 0 Week 2 Browns 6 20 0 4 66 0 Week 3 @Raiders 8 29 0 3 23 0 Week 4 @Texans 8 29 0 6 26 0 Week 5 Ravens 9 40 0 3 39 0 Week 7 @Rams 6 32 1 1 -1 0 Week 8 Jaguars 5 19 0 4 19 0 Week 9 Titans 11 88 0 3 25 0 Week 10 Packers 15 101 1 2 9 0 Week 11 @Browns 9 129 1 3 16 0 Week 12 @Bengals 13 49 0 3 13 0 Week 13 Cardinals 9 59 0 1 -4 0

Rep Jaylen Warren with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.