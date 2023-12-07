The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest versus the New York Islanders is slated for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Justin Danforth find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Justin Danforth score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Danforth stats and insights

  • Danforth has scored in six of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
  • Danforth has no points on the power play.
  • Danforth's shooting percentage is 19.4%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Islanders are conceding 77 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Danforth recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:33 Home L 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:12 Away L 3-1
12/1/2023 Senators 1 0 1 20:14 Home W 4-2
11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:10 Home L 4-2
11/27/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:51 Home W 5-2
11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Devils 1 0 1 15:13 Away W 2-1
11/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:33 Home W 7-3
11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:54 Away L 5-2
11/18/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 13:50 Away L 4-3

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

