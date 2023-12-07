Can we count on Kirill Marchenko scoring a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Kirill Marchenko score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchenko stats and insights

In eight of 25 games this season, Marchenko has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Islanders this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Marchenko has scored three goals on the power play.

Marchenko's shooting percentage is 12.1%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 77 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Marchenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Kings 1 1 0 16:43 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:27 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:18 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:14 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 18:21 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 18:42 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:55 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 16:54 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:09 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:54 Away L 4-3

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.