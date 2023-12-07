In the Week 14 contest between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, will Najee Harris score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Najee Harris score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

Harris has had 159 attempts for a team-leading 661 rushing yards (55.1 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

Harris has also caught 21 passes for 130 yards (10.8 per game).

Harris has reached the end zone on the ground in four games this season.

Najee Harris Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 49ers 6 31 0 2 2 0 Week 2 Browns 10 43 0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Raiders 19 65 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Texans 14 71 0 1 32 0 Week 5 Ravens 14 37 0 1 3 0 Week 7 @Rams 14 53 1 3 15 0 Week 8 Jaguars 7 13 0 5 42 0 Week 9 Titans 16 69 1 2 7 0 Week 10 Packers 16 82 1 3 14 0 Week 11 @Browns 12 35 0 1 1 0 Week 12 @Bengals 15 99 1 0 0 0 Week 13 Cardinals 16 63 0 2 14 0

