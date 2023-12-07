With the Pittsburgh Steelers playing the New England Patriots in Week 14 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), is Pat Freiermuth a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Pat Freiermuth score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.50 if he scores a TD)

Freiermuth has put up a 209-yard campaign thus far (29.9 yards per game) with two TDs, hauling in 21 throws out of 30 targets.

Freiermuth has had a touchdown catch in two of seven games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Pat Freiermuth Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 4 1 3 1 Week 2 Browns 1 1 2 0 Week 3 @Raiders 4 3 41 1 Week 4 @Texans 4 3 7 0 Week 11 @Browns 1 1 7 0 Week 12 @Bengals 11 9 120 0 Week 13 Cardinals 5 3 29 0

