Best Bets, Odds for the Steelers vs. Patriots Thursday Night Football Game – Week 14
Check out best bets as the New England Patriots (2-10) will look to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
When is Steelers vs. Patriots?
- Game Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
Best Moneyline Bet
- Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Steelers winning by a considerably more robust margin (14.8 points). Take the Steelers.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Steelers' implied win probability is 72.1%.
- The Steelers have been the moneyline favorite five total times this season. They've gone 3-2 in those games.
- Pittsburgh has played as a moneyline favorite of -258 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.
- This season, the Patriots have won one out of the eight games in which they've been the underdog.
- This season, New England has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +210 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (-6)
- The Steelers have covered the spread in a matchup seven times this season (7-5-0).
- Pittsburgh has not covered a spread (0-1) when playing as at least 6-point favorites.
- The Patriots have covered the spread just twice in 12 games with a set spread.
- New England is 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (30)
- These teams average a combined 28.3 points per game, 1.7 less points than the over/under of 30 set for this matchup.
- The Steelers and the Patriots have seen their opponents average a combined 10.3 more points per game than the over/under of 30 set for this game.
- Pittsburgh has gone over in two of 12 games with a set total (16.7%).
- The Patriots have gone over in three of their 12 games with a set total (25%).
Mitchell Trubisky Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|3
|91.0
|2
|7.7
|0
Ezekiel Elliott Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 78.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|12
|35.8
|2
|12.8
|0
