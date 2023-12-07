Entering their Thursday, December 7 game against the New England Patriots (2-10) at Acrisure Stadium, which starts at 8:15 PM , the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) will be monitoring nine players on the injury report.

The Steelers enter the matchup after losing 24-10 to the Arizona Cardinals in their last outing on December 3.

The Patriots' last outing ended in a 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Najee Harris RB Knee Questionable Kenny Pickett QB Ankle Out Isaac Seumalo OG Shoulder Questionable Minkah Fitzpatrick S Hand Full Participation In Practice Montravius Adams DT Ankle Full Participation In Practice James Pierre CB Shoulder Out Elandon Roberts LB Groin Questionable Keeanu Benton DL Oblique Limited Participation In Practice Mason Cole C Knee Questionable

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Rhamondre Stevenson RB Ankle Out Riley Reiff OL Knee Out Trent Brown OL Ankle Questionable Christian Barmore DL Shoulder Questionable JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Ankle Questionable DeVante Parker WR Knee Questionable Shaun Wade CB Illness Out Demario Douglas WR Concussion Out Kayshon Boutte WR Shoulder Out

Steelers vs. Patriots Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Watch this game on Fubo

Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Steelers Season Insights

The Steelers are averaging 294.9 yards per game on offense (26th in NFL), and they rank 21st on defense with 348.3 yards allowed per game.

The Steelers have been a bottom-five scoring offense this year, ranking fifth-worst with 16 points per contest. Defensively, they are ranked sixth in the NFL (19.1 points allowed per game).

The Steelers rank fifth-worst in passing offense (179.6 passing yards per game), but they've played a little better on defense, ranking 19th with 227.3 passing yards allowed per contest.

Pittsburgh is totaling 115.3 rushing yards per game on offense this year (14th in NFL), and is giving up 121 rushing yards per game (22nd) on the other side of the ball.

The Steelers have forced 20 total turnovers (fifth in NFL) this season and have turned it over 10 times (first in NFL) for a turnover margin of +10, the second-best in the NFL.

Steelers vs. Patriots Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Steelers (-6)

Steelers (-6) Moneyline: Steelers (-275), Patriots (+220)

Steelers (-275), Patriots (+220) Total: 30 points

