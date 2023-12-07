Steelers vs. Patriots Injury Report — Week 14
Entering their Thursday, December 7 game against the New England Patriots (2-10) at Acrisure Stadium, which starts at 8:15 PM , the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) will be monitoring nine players on the injury report.
The Steelers enter the matchup after losing 24-10 to the Arizona Cardinals in their last outing on December 3.
The Patriots' last outing ended in a 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Najee Harris
|RB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|Ankle
|Out
|Isaac Seumalo
|OG
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|S
|Hand
|Full Participation In Practice
|Montravius Adams
|DT
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|James Pierre
|CB
|Shoulder
|Out
|Elandon Roberts
|LB
|Groin
|Questionable
|Keeanu Benton
|DL
|Oblique
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Mason Cole
|C
|Knee
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
New England Patriots Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|Ankle
|Out
|Riley Reiff
|OL
|Knee
|Out
|Trent Brown
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Christian Barmore
|DL
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|Ankle
|Questionable
|DeVante Parker
|WR
|Knee
|Questionable
|Shaun Wade
|CB
|Illness
|Out
|Demario Douglas
|WR
|Concussion
|Out
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|Shoulder
|Out
Steelers vs. Patriots Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Steelers Season Insights
- The Steelers are averaging 294.9 yards per game on offense (26th in NFL), and they rank 21st on defense with 348.3 yards allowed per game.
- The Steelers have been a bottom-five scoring offense this year, ranking fifth-worst with 16 points per contest. Defensively, they are ranked sixth in the NFL (19.1 points allowed per game).
- The Steelers rank fifth-worst in passing offense (179.6 passing yards per game), but they've played a little better on defense, ranking 19th with 227.3 passing yards allowed per contest.
- Pittsburgh is totaling 115.3 rushing yards per game on offense this year (14th in NFL), and is giving up 121 rushing yards per game (22nd) on the other side of the ball.
- The Steelers have forced 20 total turnovers (fifth in NFL) this season and have turned it over 10 times (first in NFL) for a turnover margin of +10, the second-best in the NFL.
Steelers vs. Patriots Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Steelers (-6)
- Moneyline: Steelers (-275), Patriots (+220)
- Total: 30 points
