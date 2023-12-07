Should you wager on Zachary Werenski to score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New York Islanders go head to head on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Werenski stats and insights

  • In one of 25 games this season, Werenski scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has attempted two shots in one game against the Islanders this season, but has not scored.
  • Werenski has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • Werenski's shooting percentage is 1.6%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 77 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Werenski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 26:39 Home L 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 30:26 Away L 3-1
12/1/2023 Senators 2 0 2 25:16 Home W 4-2
11/29/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 23:07 Home L 4-2
11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:16 Home W 5-2
11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:36 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 24:41 Away W 2-1
11/22/2023 Blackhawks 4 0 4 20:10 Home W 7-3
11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:00 Away L 5-2
11/18/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:34 Away L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.