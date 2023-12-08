The Columbus Blue Jackets, with Adam Fantilli, will be in action Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the St. Louis Blues. Prop bets for Fantilli are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Adam Fantilli vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fantilli Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Fantilli has averaged 15:18 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -9.

Fantilli has netted a goal in a game six times this year in 28 games played, including multiple goals once.

Fantilli has a point in 12 of 28 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Fantilli has an assist in eight of 28 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Fantilli hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Fantilli going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Fantilli Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are giving up 79 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.