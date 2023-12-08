How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The St. Louis Blues will travel to face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, December 8, with the Blue Jackets having dropped three consecutive games.
Turn on BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+ to see the match unfold as the Blues and Blue Jackets square off.
Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 98 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 30th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets' 80 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 15th in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Blue Jackets have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 31 goals over that time.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Zachary Werenski
|26
|1
|19
|20
|7
|12
|-
|Boone Jenner
|28
|13
|5
|18
|10
|12
|55.4%
|Johnny Gaudreau
|28
|4
|11
|15
|12
|9
|0%
|Adam Fantilli
|28
|7
|8
|15
|8
|12
|39.1%
|Ivan Provorov
|28
|2
|13
|15
|15
|6
|-
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues have allowed 79 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 17th in league play in goals against.
- The Blues' 72 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Blues have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- On the defensive side, the Blues have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) during that span.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|25
|8
|17
|25
|18
|17
|55.9%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|23
|9
|10
|19
|17
|16
|8.3%
|Jordan Kyrou
|25
|5
|12
|17
|17
|15
|33.3%
|Brayden Schenn
|25
|8
|7
|15
|19
|20
|50.6%
|Justin Faulk
|25
|0
|12
|12
|11
|15
|-
