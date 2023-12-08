Friday's NHL slate features a matchup between the St. Louis Blues (13-11-1) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-15-5) at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The Blues are -125 on the moneyline to win on the road against the Blue Jackets (+105) in the game, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+.

Blue Jackets vs. Blues Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs. Blues Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Blue Jackets vs. Blues Betting Trends

Columbus and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 19 of 27 games this season.

The Blues have won 57.1% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (4-3).

The Blue Jackets have been listed as the underdog 24 times this season, and upset their opponent seven times.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, St. Louis is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of the time).

Columbus has 22 games this season playing as the underdog by +105 or longer, and is 7-15 in those contests.

Blue Jackets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 4-6-0 6.3 3 3.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3 3.7 4 12.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 6-4 4-5-1 6.5 3.1 3.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 3.1 3.2 5 20.0% Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-5 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

