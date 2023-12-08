The Columbus Blue Jackets (8-15-5) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they square off against the St. Louis Blues (13-11-1) at home on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blue Jackets vs. Blues Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Blues (-130) Blue Jackets (+105) 6 Blues (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

The Blue Jackets have been an underdog in 24 games this season, and won seven (29.2%).

Columbus has a record of 7-15 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set in this matchup implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Blue Jackets.

Columbus' games this season have had over 6 goals 19 of 27 times.

Blue Jackets vs Blues Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blue Jackets vs. Blues Rankings

Blues Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 72 (25th) Goals 80 (15th) 79 (17th) Goals Allowed 98 (30th) 7 (30th) Power Play Goals 11 (26th) 15 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 11 (4th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

Columbus possesses a 6-4-0 line against the spread while going 4-5-1 straight up over its past 10 games.

Four of Columbus' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Blue Jackets and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals in their last 10 games, 0.5 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

Over the last 10 matchups, Blue Jackets' games have had an average of 7.5 goals, 0.1 more than their season-long average.

The Blue Jackets have the league's 15th-ranked scoring offense (80 total goals, 2.9 per game).

The Blue Jackets have allowed 98 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 30th.

Their -18 goal differential ranks 27th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.