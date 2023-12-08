Boone Jenner and the Columbus Blue Jackets will be in action on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the St. Louis Blues. Does a bet on Jenner intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Boone Jenner vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jenner Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Jenner has a plus-minus of -6, while averaging 19:33 on the ice per game.

Jenner has scored a goal in a game 10 times this season over 28 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Jenner has a point in 13 of 28 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Jenner has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 28 games played, including multiple assists once.

Jenner has an implied probability of 58.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Jenner going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Jenner Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 79 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 28 Games 2 18 Points 1 13 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.