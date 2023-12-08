On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the St. Louis Blues. Is Kent Johnson going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Kent Johnson score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

In one of 12 games this season, Johnson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blues.

Johnson has no points on the power play.

Johnson averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues are giving up 79 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 14:58 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:06 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:17 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:31 Home W 4-2 11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:45 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:31 Away L 5-3 10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:16 Home L 2-0 10/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:22 Home L 3-2 OT 10/21/2023 Wild 1 1 0 13:41 Away W 5-4 OT 10/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:12 Home W 3-1

Blue Jackets vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

