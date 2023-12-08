Will Kirill Marchenko Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 8?
When the Columbus Blue Jackets square off against the St. Louis Blues on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Kirill Marchenko find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Kirill Marchenko score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchenko stats and insights
- In eight of 26 games this season, Marchenko has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Blues yet this season.
- He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 11.9% of them.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 79 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Marchenko recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:52
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|16:43
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:27
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:18
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:14
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|18:21
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|18:42
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:55
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|16:54
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:09
|Away
|L 5-2
Blue Jackets vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+
