Max Strus and the Cleveland Cavaliers hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on December 6, Strus produced 17 points and six assists in a 121-111 win versus the Magic.

With prop bets available for Strus, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.5 14.7 Rebounds 4.5 5.5 5.2 Assists 3.5 4.1 4.5 PRA -- 24.1 24.4 PR -- 20 19.9 3PM 2.5 3.0 3.2



Max Strus Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 13.6% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 26.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.0 per game.

Strus' opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th in the NBA with 99.6 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 14th in possessions per game with 100.8.

The Heat are the 11th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 111.6 points per contest.

The Heat concede 42.7 rebounds per contest, ranking eighth in the league.

Conceding 26.5 assists per game, the Heat are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Heat are the 20th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Max Strus vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 25 6 3 3 2 1 0

